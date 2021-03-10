HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Communication > 5G > Samsung Switches On NZ 5G Network Amid Huawei Ban

Samsung Switches On NZ 5G Network Amid Huawei Ban

By | 10 Mar 2021
, ,

As Australian carriers search for 5G technology partners following the banning of Huawei, Samsung has rolled out a new 5G network in Christchurch with New Zealand telco Spark.

The project using Samsung’s Massive MIMO radio is the Korean tech giant’s first network installation across the ditch, and represents NZ’s first new network vendor in more than 10 years.

It allows central Christchurch residents to access 5G speeds both on their phones and at home via wireless broadband, and gives Spark a major boost in throughput and efficiency.

Massive MIMO radio uses advanced 3D beamforming technology to improve capacity and extend network coverage, said MinSu Chu, Managing Director and Head of Samsung Electronics New Zealand.

“This project in Christchurch marks another milestone in Samsung’s 5G journey. We have built a strong following in New Zealand through our mobile devices, so we are pleased to be able to take the next step in advancing reliable, secure 5G network and offer an end-to-end solution,” he said.

Samsung’s Chinese rival Huawei has been banned from providing 5G network equipment across most of the “Five Eyes” intelligence partners, including Australia, New Zealand, the US, and UK; only Canada has yet to implement a Huawei 5G ban.

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Samsung To Crank Out Cheap 5G Smartphone To Take On Oppo, Nokia & Motorola
Samsung Unveils New Rugged Smartphone
Samsung Tipped To Launch Galaxy Watch 4 Soon
Samsung Neo QLED TV Lands Today with New 2021 Range
Samsung Tipped To Launch Galaxy Tab S7 Lite In Five Colours
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Logitech Unveils New Wireless Ergonomic Keyboard
Latest News Logitech
/
March 10, 2021
/
Fitbit Ace 3 Gets Kids In On The Action
FitBit Fitness Bands Latest News
/
March 10, 2021
/
Cambridge Audio Launches Next-Generation Melomania 1+ Earbuds
Latest News
/
March 10, 2021
/
Sonos Slugs Aussies With $60 Markup On Roam
Latest News Sonos
/
March 10, 2021
/
Acer Revenue Soars To $93.2bn, Chromebooks Biggest Growth
Acer Latest News
/
March 10, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Logitech Unveils New Wireless Ergonomic Keyboard
Latest News Logitech
/
March 10, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Logitech has launched a new wireless ergonomic split keyboard that it says delivers a more natural typing experience and greater...
Read More