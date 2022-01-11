When it comes to refrigerators, Fisher & Paykel customers report being the most satisfied with their purchase, according to Canstar Blue’s 2021 Refrigerator ratings.

The website surveyed 1,550 Aussies who had bought a new fridge in the last three years and asked them to rate the fridges on overall satisfaction, reliability, value for money, internal layout, food freshness, features, quality of fittings, and external design. Fisher & Paykel scored five stars in seven of the eight categories.

“While Fisher & Paykel received five stars for overall satisfaction as well as six out of seven other categories, it received a four star rating for value for money. Brands that achieved a five star rating for value for money included Hisense, Kelvinator and Haier,” says Canstar Blue’s Home and Lifestyle expert Megan Birot.

“Other five star recipients included Kelvinator for food freshness, LG for features and external design, Westinghouse for quality of fittings, and Hisense for external design.”

The survey also revealed that Aussies spend an average of $1,161 on a new fridge, and use it for nine years.

“The largest proportion of Australians – at 31 percent – say price is the most important factor when deciding which fridge to buy, followed by size at 19 percent and capacity at 16 percent,” says Birot.

Not surprisingly, the majority of Australians say they choose to purchase a new fridge to replace a broken one.