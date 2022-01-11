HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Australian Retail Sales Leapt To $33.4 Billion In November

Australian Retail Sales Leapt To $33.4 Billion In November

By | 11 Jan 2022

Australians celebrated the brief respite between lockdowns and Omicron by shopping, according to new figures from the the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

November retail sales rose by 7.3 per cent to $33.41 billion, after a 4.9 increase in October. Bloomberg’s estimate of 3.6 per cent for November was less than half the actual figure, as shoppers exited lockdown in droves.

November marked the biggest monthly leap since May 2020, which saw a whopping 16.6 per cent rise, following the April 2020 drop of 17.4 per cent during the first COVID lockdown.

Department store shopping jumped 26 per cent in November, with household good spending up 11.6 per cent, and clothing, footwear and personal accessory retailing up 38.2 per cent.

Of course, since the Omicron variant has spread, we can expect future results to reflect another swift downturn in consumer spending.



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Amazon Halves Isolation Period, Paid Leave For Workers
PM Concedes Omicron Will Slow Economic Recovery
E3 2022 Will Be An Online-Only Event
Omicron Hampers Q1 Retail Rebound
Omicron Crippling Aussie Retail Supply Chains, Workforce
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Fisher & Paykel Best For Refrigerators: Canstar Blue
Latest News
/
January 11, 2022
/
D-Link Launches Centralised Security Gateway
Latest News
/
January 11, 2022
/
Take-Two Acquire FarmVille Creator Zynga For $17.7 Billion
Latest News
/
January 11, 2022
/
Mass Microsoft Exodus As Employees Quit
Latest News
/
January 11, 2022
/
Snapchat Confident It Can Beat TikTok, Instagram In Australia
Latest News
/
January 11, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Fisher & Paykel Best For Refrigerators: Canstar Blue
Latest News
/
January 11, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
When it comes to refrigerators, Fisher & Paykel customers report being the most satisfied with their purchase, according to Canstar...
Read More