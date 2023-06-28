HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > First Netflix, Now Costco Cuts Subscription Sharing

First Netflix, Now Costco Cuts Subscription Sharing

By | 28 Jun 2023

Costco is following the lead of Netflix and cracking down on customers who share their membership cards with non-subscribers.

The big box market boasts 125 million subscribers, and makes the majority of its money through its membership fees, which range from A$90 to A$180.

Costco claims it has seen a spike on non-members using members’ cards, and will now require shoppers to show their member ID and a photo ID.

“We don’t feel it’s right that non-members receive the same benefits and pricing as our members,” the company told Insider.

“As we already ask for the membership card at checkout, we are now asking to see their membership card with their photo at our self-service checkout registers.

“Costco is able to keep our prices as low as possible because our membership fees help offset our operational expenses.”



