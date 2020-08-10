HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > First It Was Intel, Then Garmin, Now Canon Has Been Hacked

First It Was Intel, Then Garmin, Now Canon Has Been Hacked

By | 10 Aug 2020
,

Giant Japanese Company Canon has been hacked and some are speculating that it could be bigger than the Intel hack attack.

Last week Garmin refused to deny that they paid hackers tens of millions to back, access to their network after hackers locked it down.

Analysts have already said that at least 10TB of confidential Canon files have been obtained by the hackers, what’s not known is whether any of the data related to Australian customers.

A lot of details are unclear about the incident at Canon has been however it is known that Maze ransomware was used to target the camera and copier Company.

Ransomware operators Maze told BleepingComputer that they were able to get hold of 10 TB of data and private databases as part of the attack on Canon, no other details were provided, particularly any proof of stolen data, how much the ransom is, and the number of encrypted devices.

Canon’s email, Microsoft Teams, their website, and other internal applications have been affected by the hack attack.

In an internal alert sent to employees, Canon has disclosed the ransomware attack and working to address the issue.

Maze operates ransomware attacks that compromise a system then spread until it gets access to the Windows domain controller and administrator account.

The cyber attackers will then download unencrypted files from servers and backups and save them to their own servers.

The image. Canon site suffered an outage on July 30th, 2020.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street, Journalist He wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner. for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media Company and prior to that the third largest PR Company that became the foundation Company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , , , ,
You may also like
$2.93 Fitbit Google Deal Facing New Delays after EU Announces Probe
Garmin Facing US Probe Over Payments To Terrorists Via Third Party After Cyber Attack
Garmin’s Revenues Down 9%, Led By Sharp Fall In Auto Products
Canon Hit By WFH, Profits Down 32.3%
Did Garmin Pay Hackers After Back to Normal Claim?
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

LG Add Alexa To Their OLED & NanoCell TV’s
Display Latest News OLED
/
August 10, 2020
/
Will Amazon Convert Dead Malls Into Fulfilment Centres?
Amazon Coronavirus Industry
/
August 10, 2020
/
New Gen 5G Notebooks & PC’s Coming Soon
5G Communication Latest News
/
August 10, 2020
/
Huawei: Kirin Processor Nobbled By US Bans, Chinese House Brand Apps Next
Brands Huawei Latest News
/
August 8, 2020
/
US WeChat Ban Set To Hit Retail Suppliers
Distributors Industry Latest News
/
August 8, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

LG Add Alexa To Their OLED & NanoCell TV’s
Display Latest News OLED
/
August 10, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
LG Electronics has moved to integrate Alexa into their 2020 OLED and NanoCell TV’s what’s not known at this stage...
Read More