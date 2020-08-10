HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Communication > 5G > New Gen 5G Notebooks & PC’s Coming Soon

New Gen 5G Notebooks & PC’s Coming Soon

By | 10 Aug 2020
, ,

Acer, Dell Lenovo, and Hewlett Packard are set to go head to head early in 2021 with a new range of 5G notebooks powered by Intel/MediaTek 5G modems.

Acer who has had a lot of success selling consumer notebooks spanning both gaming and business via Officeworks and Harvey Norman will also introduce a new range of lightweight notebooks in the last quarter 2020 with several brands set to introduce new notebooks powered by Qualcomm processors.

Last week MediaTek announced it was working in collaboration with Intel to bring 5G experiences to next-generation PCs with the successful development and certification of new 5G modem data cards.

MediaTek indicated its T700 5G modem will work on the new generation of Intel powered notebooks.

Under pressure Intel said that they have made a lot of progress on system integration, validation and developing platform optimisation for brands integrating their new 5G offering into PC’s.

The first laptops enabled by the MediaTek and Intel 5G modem solution are expected in early 2021, MediaTek said.

“Our partnership with Intel is a natural extension of our growing 5G mobile business and is an incredible market opportunity for MediaTek to move into the PC market,” said MediaTek president Joe Chen in a statement.

Chris Walker, Intel corporate VP and GM of mobile client platforms, said “we’re excited to see the rapid progress we are making with MediaTek on our 5G modem solution with customer sampling starting later this quarter.”

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street, Journalist He wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner. for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media Company and prior to that the third largest PR Company that became the foundation Company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, ,
You may also like
Hostile Governments Spread Fake 5G News
LG Velvet Smartphone With 5G Coming To Oz
Samsung Banks On 5G For New Galaxy Z Flip
New iPhones Tipped To Gain OLED, Lose Free Charger
Samsung Set To Face 5G Market Share Problems When Apple Launch Later This Year
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

LG Add Alexa To Their OLED & NanoCell TV’s
Display Latest News OLED
/
August 10, 2020
/
Will Amazon Convert Dead Malls Into Fulfilment Centres?
Amazon Coronavirus Industry
/
August 10, 2020
/
First It Was Intel, Then Garmin, Now Canon Has Been Hacked
Latest News Security
/
August 10, 2020
/
Huawei: Kirin Processor Nobbled By US Bans, Chinese House Brand Apps Next
Brands Huawei Latest News
/
August 8, 2020
/
US WeChat Ban Set To Hit Retail Suppliers
Distributors Industry Latest News
/
August 8, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

LG Add Alexa To Their OLED & NanoCell TV’s
Display Latest News OLED
/
August 10, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
LG Electronics has moved to integrate Alexa into their 2020 OLED and NanoCell TV’s what’s not known at this stage...
Read More