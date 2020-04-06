Fetch TV Launches Animal Planet Today

Fetch TV has announced that it will be launching the Animal Planet channel, which is part of the Discovery group, on its Fetch platform.

From today, Animal Planet will available to all Fetch subscribers for free until the end of the month. From the 1st of May Animal Planet will be a part of the Fetch Knowledge, Ultimate and Entertainment Packs. The Knowledge Package costs $6 a month.

“Discovery produces some of the world’s best content, and Fetch are delighted to further extend our partnership with the addition of another great channel in Animal Planet,” Scott Lorson, Fetch TV CEO said. “At a time when families are looking for quality entertainment options, there is simply no better value than the Fetch Knowledge pack offering 20 leading documentary, education and news channels at only $6.”

Animal Planet joins Discovery’s portfolio of factual, sports, lifestyle and entertainment channels that are currently available on Fetch, including the Discovery Channel, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Discovery Turbo, Eurosport, HGTV, Food Network and Travel Channel.

Discovery delivers more than 8000 hours of original programming each year, and is available in 220 countries and territories.

Fetch TV partners with internet service providers Optus, the iiNet Group, Aussie broadband and Vocus, along with retailers Harvey Norman, JB Hi Fi, Bing Lee and The Good Guys, to provide subscribers with an entertainment service delivered to the TV over a broadband connection to a set top box.