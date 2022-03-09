Fetch TV has added eight free, ad-supported streaming TV channels to its platform, as well as promising that more are coming.

The new channels include: Fail Army, Pet Collective, People Are Awesome, Nosey, Outdoor Channel, Insight TV, In Trouble, and In Wonder.

“As a leading Australian aggregation platform, it is important that Fetch continues to grow our offering across both subscription and free content options,” explains Sam Hall, Chief Content and Commercial Officer at Fetch TV.

“The introduction of FAST [free ad-supporting television] channels is the latest example of Fetch embracing innovation to deliver exceptional value and an ever growing selection of content to our customers, ensuring we live up to our brand promise of ‘All your entertainment, easy.’ ”

The channels are available now, accessible from the TV guide, at no extra charge.