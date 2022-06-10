HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > News Corp Launches Local Sport Streaming Service

News Corp Launches Local Sport Streaming Service

By | 10 Jun 2022

News Corp Australia has launched KommunityTV, a sports streaming service focused on local sports.

KommunityTV will host live games, highlights, replies, and local programming, including the AFL NAB League, NRL Schoolboys Cup, Queensland School Sport Rugby League, Victorian Netball League, Southern Football League, Netball SA Premier League and SANFL.

Launch programs will include Australia’s premier junior invitational basketball tournament, the National Junior Classic, the Judo Australia National Championships, Victorian junior country soccer championships, and the Netball SA Country Championships.

News Corp Australia’s managing director – News Sport Network, Michael Wilkins calls KommunityTV the logical progression for the company’s sport live streaming program.

“We have seen more and more people turning to digital platforms to consume live sport,” Wilkins said.

“We know KommunityTV will be a crucial next step in this evolution of sports broadcasting.

“This is an opportunity for community sporting organisations to improve their overall exposure in the local and wider community, but also a chance to bring those communities closer together.

“It’s not just about the vision, but the stories about our future sport stars that our sport network, the biggest in Australia, will bring to life each week.

“We are proud to launch KommunityTV and look forward to watching the best young athletes across the country.”

The service launches today.

 



