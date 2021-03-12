The NRL season has kicked off with a big bang at Foxtel, up 52% while free to air TV network Nine only managed to attract 463,000 metro viewers.

Foxtel whose viewers actually pay to watch their content attracted 487,000 viewers across all platforms for the first game of the season between the Storm v Rabbitohs game.

For Foxtel it was their highest rating Round 1 match ever and their highest rating Thursday night match ever.

Total viewing of 487K was up 52% on corresponding R1 for Thursday night Eels v Bulldogs with Foxtel up 41% and Streaming on Kayo/Foxtel Now and Foxtel GO up 91%.

Nine attracted 463,000 metro viewers, with 747,000 around the country watching the Storm Vs Rabbitohs game.

Nine only narrowly won the evening with a 27.1% network share against Seven’s 26.3%, and Ten’s 21.4%.

Just as Melbourne were piling on the points and 30 minutes into the game viewers at 8.30 started to switch to Ten’s Gogglebox, which pulled 554,000 viewers across the capital cities and won in the three key advertising demographics.

Seven ran three episodes of Home and Away from 7pm to 8:30pm, which pulled an average metro audience of 494,000.

FTA Metro and Streaming viewing was 520K; up 15% on corresponding opening Thursday night (432K).

Linear metro audience was 479k up 11% + Streaming 42k up 108%

FTA linear audiences were driven by Melbourne (up 235% YoY) & Brisbane up 3% YoY.

Where the game was shown on GEM, FTA linear audiences in Sydney fell -5% YoY.

Source: Total Viewing, 000s, 2021 NRL R1 Storm v Rabbitohs v 2016-2020 NRL Season. Linear (STV) & (Metro): Oztam National Panel & OZTAM Metro Panel, Total People, Average Audience. VPM: OzTAM VPM Data, Total People, VPM Rating, LIVE + VOD (up to 7 Days). Kayo: Internal Data, LIVE Average Audience. Overnight Data.