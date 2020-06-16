Facebook’s Whatsapp Blames Users For Google Breach
SAN FRANCSICO: Facebook‘s messaging app Whatsapp has blamed its users after hundreds of thousands of phone numbers, names and profile pictures were found to be easily accessible via Google.
Whatsapp users’ mobile numbers and other personal information could easily be found by searching Google for the domain “wa.me”.
A cyber-researcher said Whatsapp was the problem, as hackers were able to access the information through click-to-chat QR short codes.