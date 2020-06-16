HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Facebook’s Whatsapp Blames Users For Google Breach

Facebook’s Whatsapp Blames Users For Google Breach

By | 16 Jun 2020
, , , , ,

SAN FRANCSICO: Facebook‘s messaging app Whatsapp has blamed its users after hundreds of thousands of phone numbers, names and profile pictures were found to be easily accessible via Google.

Whatsapp users’ mobile numbers and other personal information could easily be found by searching Google for the domain “wa.me”.

A cyber-researcher said Whatsapp was the problem, as hackers were able to access the information through click-to-chat QR short codes.

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Google Pixel 4a Rumoured October Delay
Google Assistant’s New ‘Voice Match’ Can Recognise Individual Users
Google Slam Dunks Sonos Accusing Them Of Spreading ‘False Rumours’
Google Launches Public Android 11 Beta Program
Google Admit Pixel Buds Issues & Pledge Fix
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

REVIEW: HoMedics UV-Clean Phone Sanitiser, Kills 99.9% Of Viruses
Cleaning Coronavirus HoMedics
/
June 16, 2020
/
Google Pixel 4a Rumoured October Delay
Latest News Smart Phones
/
June 16, 2020
/
Timing Right For AirPods Studio Unveiling At WWDC
Apple Headphones Latest News
/
June 16, 2020
/
Microsoft To Unveil Surface Duo Before Galaxy Fold 2
Display Industry Latest News
/
June 16, 2020
/
The Next Generation Of Speed: D-Link Launches AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 Router
D-Link Latest News Networking
/
June 16, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

REVIEW: HoMedics UV-Clean Phone Sanitiser, Kills 99.9% Of Viruses
Cleaning Coronavirus HoMedics
/
June 16, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
While COVID-19 restrictions are beginning to ease and activity is beginning to pick up again, authorities are still advising people...
Read More