Home > Industry > MWC LA Cancelled: “Impossible”

MWC LA Cancelled: “Impossible”

By | 16 Jun 2020
The organisers of Los Angeles’ Mobile World Congress trade show have announced its cancellation, four months prior to its October launch – dubbed “impossible” amidst the coronavirus landscape.

Organisers, GSMA, claims it’s “impossible” the global environment will be ready to support an event of such scale following COVID19.

“While we are disappointed to cancel this event, health and safety remain our top priority, and we will not do anything that could impede or reverse gains made around the world,” states John Hoffman, GSMA Chief Executive.

“Today, in light of current government guidance, continued global concern regarding the spread and containment of COVID-19, travel restrictions and other circumstances, and in consultation with our partner, CTIA, the GSMA announced that continuing with MWC Los Angeles 2020 is impossible.”

The news comes as many tech companies cancel 2020 events, opting for either virtual forums or online-only streams.

Commentators claim event cancellations for later in the year seek to relieve tech companies for liability should a second spike of coronavirus arise.

