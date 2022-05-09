HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Facebook Will Lose $18.2 Billion Due To Apple’s Privacy Features

Facebook Will Lose $18.2 Billion Due To Apple’s Privacy Features

By | 9 May 2022

Apple’s new privacy features will cost Facebook an estimated A$18.19 billion in 2022 alone.

This is according to a new analysis issued by Lotame, who found that Apple’s App Tracking Transparency features have caused an overall drop of 15-20 per cent for advertisers on iOS, with Facebook impacted the most.

For comparison, YouTube will lose approximately A$3.13 billion, Snap will see a hit of A$776.26 million, while Twitter will lose a more moderate A$329.84 million over the year.

The App Tracking Transparency feature for the iPhone limits app tracking by not allowing advertisers to see the identifier for advertisers (IDFA), a unique code attached to each user.

“We believe users should have the choice over the data that is being collected about them and how it’s used,” Tim Cook said it late 2020, when announcing the new measures.

“Facebook can continue to track users across apps and websites as before, App Tracking Transparency in iOS 14 will just require that they ask for your permission first.”



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Apple Music Installing To Dock Without Permission
Apple Cause Confusion With New AirTag Security Measures
Apple Workers Riot Over COVID Protocols
TPG CEO Wants Big Tech Paying More For Bandwidth
Facebook Hampered Vital Aussie Services To Influence Legislation
target="_blank"
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Kogan Shares Continue To Tumble
Latest News
/
May 9, 2022
/
REVIEW: The MSI Katana GF76 Performs Great For The Price
Latest News Review
/
May 9, 2022
/
NSW Commits To EV Infrastructure With $20M Regional Plan
Latest News
/
May 9, 2022
/
Apple Music Installing To Dock Without Permission
Latest News
/
May 9, 2022
/
Gold-Plated Nintendo Wii for Queen Elizabeth II Goes Up For Auction
Latest News
/
May 9, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Kogan Shares Continue To Tumble
Latest News
/
May 9, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Shares in struggling online retailer Kogan.com continue to fall, dropping a further 4.2 per cent in today’s trading, sitting at...
Read More