Apple’s new privacy features will cost Facebook an estimated A$18.19 billion in 2022 alone.

This is according to a new analysis issued by Lotame, who found that Apple’s App Tracking Transparency features have caused an overall drop of 15-20 per cent for advertisers on iOS, with Facebook impacted the most.

For comparison, YouTube will lose approximately A$3.13 billion, Snap will see a hit of A$776.26 million, while Twitter will lose a more moderate A$329.84 million over the year.

The App Tracking Transparency feature for the iPhone limits app tracking by not allowing advertisers to see the identifier for advertisers (IDFA), a unique code attached to each user.

“We believe users should have the choice over the data that is being collected about them and how it’s used,” Tim Cook said it late 2020, when announcing the new measures.

“Facebook can continue to track users across apps and websites as before, App Tracking Transparency in iOS 14 will just require that they ask for your permission first.”