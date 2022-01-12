Meta, the parent company of Facebook, will now require all its workers to have received a COVID booster shot in order to work in its American offices.

The company has also delayed the return until March 28. Workers were previously meant to return this month.

“Boosters provide increased protection,” a Meta spokesman said. “Given the evidence of booster effectiveness, we are expanding our vaccination requirement to include boosters.”

Employers have until March 14 to decide if they plan to come to the office, delay their return, or request permission to work full time from home.

“We understand that the continued uncertainty makes this a difficult time to make decisions about where to work, so we’re giving more time to choose what works best for them,” said Janelle Gale, a vice president of human resources at Meta.