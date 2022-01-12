HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Facebook Office Workers Now Required To Get Booster

Facebook Office Workers Now Required To Get Booster

By | 12 Jan 2022

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, will now require all its workers to have received a COVID booster shot in order to work in its American offices.

The company has also delayed the return until March 28. Workers were previously meant to return this month.

“Boosters provide increased protection,” a Meta spokesman said. “Given the evidence of booster effectiveness, we are expanding our vaccination requirement to include boosters.”

Employers have until March 14 to decide if they plan to come to the office, delay their return, or request permission to work full time from home.

“We understand that the continued uncertainty makes this a difficult time to make decisions about where to work, so we’re giving more time to choose what works best for them,” said Janelle Gale, a vice president of human resources at Meta.



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Facebook Contractors Threaten Stoppage Over Missing Pay
Judge Rules Facebook Monopoly Lawsuit Can Go Ahead
Australian Retail Sales Leapt To $33.4 Billion In November
Mass Microsoft Exodus As Employees Quit
Amazon Halves Isolation Period, Paid Leave For Workers
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Google Wear OS Watches To Get Flipped
Latest News
/
January 13, 2022
/
PC Sales: Dell Delivers Growth As Lenover & HP Falter
Latest News
/
January 13, 2022
/
Call For MWC To Be Cancelled As Toy Fair Gets The Chop Due To Covid Concerns
Latest News
/
January 13, 2022
/
Monster Back As Massive Product Range Revealed For 2022
Latest News
/
January 13, 2022
/
Apple’s ‘App Tracking Transparency’ Hasn’t Stopped App Tracking
Latest News
/
January 12, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Google Wear OS Watches To Get Flipped
Latest News
/
January 13, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Google who has got into bed with Samsung in an effort to expand the capability of their popular Wear OS...
Read More