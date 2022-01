Apple Watch users can no longer hail an Uber with their device, as the company shuts down support of the Apple Watch app.

The app now instructs people to “please switch to the Uber mobile app” and the company is “no longer supporting the Apple Watch app.”

The app was a stripped down version of the one available on iPhones and iPad, with fare splitting and driver ETA omitted. Uber ended WearOS support back in 2019.