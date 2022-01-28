HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Facebook Adds Encrypted Group Chats And Calls To Messenger

By | 28 Jan 2022

After testing the feature for close to a year, Facebook is finally rolling out end-to-end encrypted group chats and calls in Messenger.

“We know that people expect their messaging apps to be secure, private and provide them a space to be expressive,” explains Timothy Buck, Product Manager for Messenger. “Now you can choose to connect with your friends and family in a private and secure way.”

It also notifies you when a chat is being screenshot, as Buck says: “We think it’s important that you are able to use encrypted chats and feel safe, so we want to keep you informed if anyone takes screenshots of your disappearing messages.”

This is the same feature available in Messenger’s ‘Vanish’ mode.

In addition, you will also be able to save media, and forward a message to a different group.



