Facebook Ad Revenue Slows Up

SAN FRANCISCO: Facebook has reported revenue growth of 18 percent in Q1, its slowest ever, as ad sales rose 17 percent to US$17.44 billion in the period. The company warned in March that the coronavirus outbreak was undercutting ad sales.

Total costs and expenses rose just one percent to $11.84 billion in the quarter, boosting operating margins to 33 percent from 22 percent a year earlier.

Facebook said it is lowering its guidance for total expenses in 2020 to $52-56 billion, down from a prior range of $54-59 billion, due to a freeze on hiring, and has cancelled travel, events and marketing.