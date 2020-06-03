HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Exertis ProAV Australia Snares Contacta Distributorship

3 Jun 2020
Exertis ProAV has been appointed the exclusive distributor of hearing loop and speech transfer system manufacturer, Contacta, across Australia and New Zealand.

Based in the UK, Contacta is dubbed a market leader in America and Europe for the production of assistive listening products, with over fifty years experience manufacturing solutions for direct clients and distributors.

Exertis ProAV Australia is part of Stampede and Exertis ProAV, a provider of integrated commercial audiovisual solutions and support services to resellers with verticals including; education, retail and government.

Contacta Head of Business Development, Ran Meyrav, calls Australia and New Zealand a “strategic market” for its export sales, with the Exertis ProAV team sharing a its vision and high standards.

“Exertis offered us nationwide coverage, good access to the market combined with the wealth of know-how they bring to the table,” adds Mr Meyrav.

The distributor offers vendor partners with integrated go-to-market sales and business development strategies, including ongoing training and education support.

