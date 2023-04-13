Melbourne-based Westan has cut a deal with Vox International subsidiary Premium Audio Products to distribute their Pioneer receivers, in a move management claims compliment their current product offerings for the specialist channel.

According to Westan CEO Kam Aghtan, the deal is “not a full distribution deal”.

“We will sell into the specialist channel where we are currently selling Sono’s audio products and Epson projectors. The addition of a Pioneer receiver compliments the products we currently sell into the Channel.”

According to Peter Shanoon, Sales Director at Premium Audio Products, the appointment is in addition to the distribution agreement that PAP have with Snap AV.

Currently, a battle is being played out in the receiver market, with old stock selling at up to 40% cheaper than 2023 models.

As one observer says, “PAP is targeting the Denon market with their latest offering. Last year, dealers gravitated to where they could get stock. Yamaha was out of stock during COVID. Now they have stock and dealers are going back to their normal brands.”

Back in June 2021, VOXX announced that PAC and Sharp had entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement with Onkyo to jointly acquire Onkyo’ s A/V business.

Shortly after the acquisition of the Onkyo and Integra brands, PAC entered a licensing agreement with Pioneer Corporation to sell the Pioneer and Pioneer Elite brands worldwide, including Australia.