OZ Retail Up 25%, Telcos In Trouble

By | 11 Oct 2022

Retail sales are up by 25 per cent from last year, as Australian business turnover as a whole enjoys a renaissance period, despite mounting financial pressures.

Business turnover rose from July to August in 12 of the 13 selected industries, according to monthly figures released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

The only industry not to see a leap in turnover from July to August was information media and telecommunications, which fell 0.4 per cent.

This is compared to a 3 per cent month-to-month rise for retail, and an 8.2 per cent rise for transport, postal and warehousing, which Kate Lamb, ABS head of Business Indicators says was driven by shipping and logistics companies, with global supply chain issues continuing to ease.

Year-on-year, all thirteen industries enjoyed a leap from pandemic-riddled August 2021.

Telcos did enjoy a 14.8 per cent rise from August 2021, although this was the second-smallest rise behind construction, which was massively shut down during the period.

 



