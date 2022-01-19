HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > EXCLUSIVE: Tempo Snares Philips Audio & Accessories From Powermove

EXCLUSIVE: Tempo Snares Philips Audio & Accessories From Powermove

By | 19 Jan 2022

Sydney based distributor Tempo has been appointed as the exclusive distributor of Philips audio, cordless phones, home power and AV accessories along with several other Philips products that were previously distributed by Adelaide based Powermove.

Questions are now being asked about the future of Powermove who previously lost the Klipsch audio brand to Melbourne based Qualifi which has since been acquired by Sound United.

The move has been welcomed by retailers and comes just months after Tempo got the rights to the Monster brand and Sharp TV’s.

Globally the rights to Philips’s audio are held by TPV who are also the world’s largest monitor manufacturer.

A Tempo spokesperson said, “We have been distributing Philips’s products for more than 10 years and the addition of Philips audio products to our portfolio allows us to deliver for retailers, a highly popular product range from a Company that is a highly respected household brand in Australia”.

“What you will see in the future is a complete new range of products that we are confident will prove popular with both retailers and consumers”.

Among the range to be distributed by Tempo is mobility and PC accessories as well as TV brackets.

Also in the Philips audio range are the popular Philips X3 headphones which some reviewers are describing as one of the best value audio options out there.

Exquisitely tuned with 50 mm multi-layer polymer (with dampening gel) diaphragms these headphones deliver detailed highs, full and smooth midrange, and impactful (without overpowering) bass.

they also deliver a wide, natural soundstage with acoustically transparent Kvadrat speaker fabric.

By eliminating the air pressure build-up behind the diaphragms, an immersive and spacious sound is delivered with these headphones.

 



David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
