Sharp Australia has confirmed that Tempo Australia is now officially the distributor of Sharp Microwaves in Australia, the move comes as demand for cooking products surges.

According to Hitoshi Kagawa the Managing Director of Sharp Australia, the move was officially sanctioned by Sharp Japan effective from the from the 1st Of August 2020.

The move was tipped by ChannelNews two months ago.

Australian retailers were told of the move in an email and as letter sent out on Friday afternoon.

Sharp Executives have told ChannelNews that the local subsidiary will now concentrate on growing their B2b commercial business.

It is also anticipated that Sharp Japan will work with Tempo Australia in 2021 to launch a new range of 8K TV’s.

Sharp executives said that it would be difficult in 2020 to supply 4K Ultra High Definition TV’s because of shortages and global demand for current stock coming off production lines.

Kagawa said that Tempo Australia will be allowed to sell Sharp branded Microwaves.

Currently Tempo Australia is selling Sharp air conditioners, air purifiers and refrigeration with the NSW based distributor also looking at new French Door fridges with iced water capability.

Kagawa said “ Sharp has always been looking at new ways to serve our partners and we thank the market for the continuous support ..that we have had over the years”.

He said that retailers will be briefed shortly on what the move means to appliance retailers who sell Sharp Corporation products.

Around the world retailers are seeing a big increase in demand for Japanese designed and manufactured products over Chinese products following the outbreak of COVID-19 which has been blamed on the lack of action by the Chinese Communist Government.

Kagawa was previously the president of Sharp Brazil. When he was appointed he told ChannelNews “I am excited to be joining the Australian team and lead the local operations. Together we will set the benchmark that Sharp is the preferred brand as we expand offerings in the consumer and business solutions markets,” he said.

The former managing director of Sharp Australia, Keiichi Katsuta, transferred back to Sharp’s head office in Japan, he is now working to grow Sharps Business Solutions Group in the Asian Pacific market including Australia.