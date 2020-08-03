HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Oz Couple Stranded At Sea Saved By Samsung Smartphone

Oz Couple Stranded At Sea Saved By Samsung Smartphone

By | 3 Aug 2020
, ,

An Australian couple who were stranded off the coast of Cairns, Queensland in June of this year have said that they were saved by their Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphone.

After their boat overturned, the couple say they were tipped into the water, and were unable to retrieve their lifejackets or Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon.

However, the woman was able to use her Galaxy S10 to contact the emergency services via phone and text after the boat capsized. She was also able to share screenshots of their location with the rescue team using the Galaxy S10’s GPS and Google Maps functions.

According to a Samsung statement, the woman’s smartphone is still functioning normally.

“They had a full complement of safety equipment on the vessel, which obviously as the water police we strongly push, but in these situations you can’t always get to them,” Cairns Police Acting Senior Sergeant Graham Camp told Cairns Post.

“They didn’t have time; the boat rolled that quickly there were both all but thrown out of the vessel and the wife had time to grab the phone, which saved their life, I believe.”

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
, ,
You may also like
Samsung & Foxconn Apply For India’s $6.6B Smartphone Production Incentive
Global Smartphone Market Plummets 14%, Apple Only Growing Vendor
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Leak Points To Lower Price Tag
Kantar: Galaxy ‘A Series’ Success A Tough Act To Follow
Global Foldable Smartphone Shipments Set To Hit 10M In 2021
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

BREAKING NEWS:Harvey Norman, Bunnings, JB Hi Fi, Winnings & The Good Guys Face Weeks Of Major Store Closures
Distributors Harvey Norman Industry
/
August 3, 2020
/
Tile & Skullcandy Unveil Easier-To-Find TWS Earbuds
Latest News Sound Sound Buds
/
August 3, 2020
/
NAB Online Retail Index Up 49.6%, Led By Groceries & Appliances
Coronavirus Latest News Retailers
/
August 3, 2020
/
EXCLUSIVE: Telstra 5G Struggles To Get Past 5Mbps
5G Communication Latest News
/
August 3, 2020
/
Netflix Enables Faster/Slower Playback Speeds
Content Latest News Netflix
/
August 3, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

BREAKING NEWS:Harvey Norman, Bunnings, JB Hi Fi, Winnings & The Good Guys Face Weeks Of Major Store Closures
Distributors Harvey Norman Industry
/
August 3, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
JB Hi Fi, The Good Guys and Harvey Norman as well as Winnings are facing a major shut down of...
Read More