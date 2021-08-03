Apple has pulled an app touted as “Tinder for anti-vaxxers” from its App Store.

Unjected calls itself a “safe space for the unvaccinated to come together uncensored through business, friendship or love” but was booted as Apple claims it “inappropriately refers to the COVID-19 pandemic in its comment or theme.”

The app was launched by two Hawaiian woman in May. Co-creator Shelby Thomson told the Post: “We’re being mislabelled as this anti-vax community, which is so not the case;

“We’re just not pro-mandatory vaccination. It just should be a choice.”

Unjected also had an Instagram account with over 25,000 followers, which was also disabled yesterday.