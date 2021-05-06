HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Hardware > Components > Europe Naive On Chip Supply

Europe Naive On Chip Supply

By | 6 May 2021

Europe’s industry commissioner Thierry Breton says the EU has been naive to outsource so much of its semiconductor design and manufacturing in recent decades.

Breton made the statement ahead of unveiling more details around plans to double the region’s chip production by 2030.

He said it is possible to redress the imbalance, and the global chip shortage currently hobbling automakers and electronics suppliers is evidence that now is the time to act.

Breton is the former CEO of French IT giants Atos SE and France Telecom.

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Intel Seeks 8 Billion Euros From EU For Chip Plant
AMD Celebrates Gangbuster First Quarter
Chip Shortage To Last Another Six Months: Cisco Chief
Intel PC Chip Sales Rise As Profit Forecast Falls Short
Taiwan’s Drought Won’t Slow TSMC’s Chip Manufacturing
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

JB Hi-Fi’s Richard Murray Talks Shares, New CEO, Supply & Future For Retailer
Latest News
/
May 6, 2021
/
REVIEW: Expensive Jabra Or The New AfterShokz Bone Conduction Business Headset
Headphones Latest News
/
May 6, 2021
/
Are Samsung’s Bespoke Fridges Finally Coming Here?
Latest News Samsung
/
May 6, 2021
/
Govt Pours Extra $1.2bn Into Digital Economy
Industry Latest News
/
May 6, 2021
/
Samsung Stops Security Updates For Galaxy S8
Latest News Samsung
/
May 6, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

JB Hi-Fi’s Richard Murray Talks Shares, New CEO, Supply & Future For Retailer
Latest News
/
May 6, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Richard Murray the former Group CEO at JB Hi Fi has said that he is set to keep his shares...
Read More