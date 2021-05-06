Europe’s industry commissioner Thierry Breton says the EU has been naive to outsource so much of its semiconductor design and manufacturing in recent decades.

Breton made the statement ahead of unveiling more details around plans to double the region’s chip production by 2030.

He said it is possible to redress the imbalance, and the global chip shortage currently hobbling automakers and electronics suppliers is evidence that now is the time to act.

Breton is the former CEO of French IT giants Atos SE and France Telecom.