Home > Latest News > Samsung Stops Security Updates For Galaxy S8

Samsung Stops Security Updates For Galaxy S8

By | 6 May 2021
,

Samsung has stopped isssuing security patches for the Galaxy 8. The phone, first released in early 2017, no longer features on the company’s list of supported devices, signifying its end of life.

Early signs of the phone’s looming discontinuation came last March, when Samsung ceased offering monthly security updates, switching to a quarterly schedule.

By contrast, Google’s Android One program only mandates vendors to provide three years of security updates.

The S8, however, has remained available for sale via third-party vendors, sometimes new, but most frequently in refurbished form.

