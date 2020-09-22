Epson has launched a new line of five business projectors with split-screen capability.

The Epson EB-W52 (RRP $799), EB-FH52 (RRP $1,149), EB-972 (RRP $999), EB-982W (RRP $1,099) and EB-992F (RRP $1,299) projectors each feature a screen size of up to 320”; split screen; long-lasting lamps which give up to 17,000 hours of life in Eco Mode; and increased brightness for both colours and whites up to 4200 lumens.

Additionally, the EB-FH52 and EB-992F include resolutions of up to 1080p, as well as wireless screen mirroring through Miracast.

Epson is trumpeting the projectors’ split-screen capability, which will allow inputs from two separate devices to be displayed side by side on the same screen.

“With different layout options, users can easily display video and presentation materials and run professional-looking video on both screens. This function allows the projector to perform a dual role, eliminating the need for a second screen and making it ideal for meeting rooms with limited spaces,” the company said.

The new projectors are available now online and through Epson partners and resellers.