HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Display > Epson Releases Five Split-Screen Projectors

Epson Releases Five Split-Screen Projectors

By | 22 Sep 2020
, , ,

Epson has launched a new line of five business projectors with split-screen capability.

The Epson EB-W52 (RRP $799), EB-FH52 (RRP $1,149), EB-972 (RRP $999), EB-982W (RRP $1,099) and EB-992F (RRP $1,299) projectors each feature a screen size of up to 320”; split screen; long-lasting lamps which give up to 17,000 hours of life in Eco Mode; and increased brightness for both colours and whites up to 4200 lumens.

Additionally, the EB-FH52 and EB-992F include resolutions of up to 1080p, as well as wireless screen mirroring through Miracast.

Epson is trumpeting the projectors’ split-screen capability, which will allow inputs from two separate devices to be displayed side by side on the same screen.

“With different layout options, users can easily display video and presentation materials and run professional-looking video on both screens. This function allows the projector to perform a dual role, eliminating the need for a second screen and making it ideal for meeting rooms with limited spaces,” the company said.

The new projectors are available now online and through Epson partners and resellers.

About Post Author
, , , , , , , ,
You may also like
Epson Releases A3+ All-In-One Printer
Epson Release 130-Inch ‘Laser Projection TV’
Samsung Takes On Hisense, Epson & LG, In 130″ Short Throw Projector Market
Epson Launches New 4K-Enhanced Projector
Epson Launch New Full HD Projector with Chromecast
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

NBN To Invest $700m In Bid To Topple Telstra
Latest News NBN Co Telstra
/
September 22, 2020
/
Huawei Cuts 1000 Aussie Jobs Amid US Trade Tensions
Huawei Industry Latest News
/
September 22, 2020
/
As Brands Move To Syndigo Google Shows How Rich Media Works Inside Google Shopping
Accessories Latest News Retailers
/
September 22, 2020
/
New Surface Pro Pushed Into Next Year
Laptops Latest News Microsoft
/
September 22, 2020
/
Apple Watch 6 Users Uncover Bizarre Return Policy If Loop Doesn’t Fit
Apple Latest News smartwatches
/
September 22, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

NBN To Invest $700m In Bid To Topple Telstra
Latest News NBN Co Telstra
/
September 22, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
NBN Co is set to slash broadband prices and has pledged to invest $700 million over the next three years...
Read More