Epson has announced a five-year naming rights deal with the Ladies Professional Golf Association.

The company will partner with the LPGA on “a variety of player experiences and events focused on supporting and highlighting women’s challenges through golf” as well as becoming the title sponsor with exclusive naming rights to the LPGA’s qualifying tour, now known as the Epson Tour.

“Our partnership with the LPGA presents a unique opportunity to inspire future women leaders and advance the Epson brand,” said Yasunori Ogawa, global president of Epson.

“The Epson Tour is focused on providing promising women golfers with the opportunity to pursue their dreams, and young women with role models for the future. The LPGA is a world-class organisation and working together over a multi-year period allows Epson to take an active role in advancing the professional careers of talented women golfers.”

LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan was likewise pleased.

“We are delighted to welcome Epson to the LPGA Family,” she said.

“This ground-breaking partnership will provide expanded opportunities for the future stars of the game from around the globe to test their talent and take one step closer to realising their dreams.

“We are grateful that Epson shares our commitment to supporting young female athletes as they grow and develop and to playing an active role in the growth and equity in women’s sports. The ‘Road to the LPGA‘ has never been better.”