Epson Launch Sustainable A3 Multi-Function Printer Range

Epson further reinforces its commitment to sustainable business solutions with the launch of seven new WorkForce devices aimed at small businesses and corporate customers who want to efficiently produce more while using less energy.

The new range of Epson WorkForce Pro and Enterprise business print devices will be available to Australian customers from April 2020, with purchase prices starting from $4,995.

All powered by Epson’s Precision Core heat-free print technology, the new range of heat-free A3 multi-function printers starts with the compact WorkForce Pro WF-878R desktop printer and culminates in the ultra-fast 100ppm WorkForce Enterprise WF-C21000 device.

According to Epson, its heat-free print tech uses no heat in the printing process and up to 87% less energy to print a page than a comparable laser-based device. This energy saving translates to reduced CO2 emissions and printer-related electricity costs.

“Business inkjet is expected to account for over 40% of developed business print solutions within the next five years,” said Craig Heckenberg, Epson Australia MD.

“As a result, Epson has taken steps now to help the market with its requirements in this area, placing particular emphasis on heat-free and energy efficient solutions.”

“These new products perfectly position us and our channel partners for future growth as they provide a sustainable, economical print solutions for organisations that are becoming increasingly aware of their carbon footprint, while at the same time seeking ways to reduce operating expenses.”

The WorkForce Pro WF-C878R, WF-C878RTC, WF-C879R and WF-C879RTC models deliver extraordinarily high ink yields, which produces up to 86,000 pages in black and up to 50,000 pages in colour.

Where time and deadlines are important or finishing options are required, the WorkForce Enterprise WF-C20600 (60ppm), WF-C20750 (75ppm) and WF-C21000 (100ppm) models come into their own, with a comprehensive range finishing options, including offset finishing and stapling, booklet-making and automatic hole-punch.