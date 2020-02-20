Fortress Melbourne eSports Arena Partners With Dell/Alienware

Melbourne’s largest dedicated e-sports venue, Fortress Melbourne, has announced its partnership with both Dell Technologies, and its gaming brand Alienware, as its first major sponsor and official end-to-end hardware provider.

“We want Fortress Melbourne to become the go-to venue for all Australian gamers, which is why we’re excited to be partnering with Dell Technologies,” said John Satterley, Fortress Australia CEO.

“By having our venue equipped with Alienware’s powerful gaming PCs and peripherals, as well as infrastructure from Dell Technologies, gamers of all skill levels will be able to experience the best gaming equipment in the world.”

Fortress Melbourne will include a 200-seat main arena, known as the Alienware Arena, which will house over 150 of Alienware’s Aurora R9 gaming PCs, along with a dedicated LAN Lounge and high-performance bootcamp facilities for pro-gamers.

It will also include several Alienware 27” and 34” gaming monitors with Legend ID design, RGB keyboards, headsets and other peripherals.

Dell will also be supplying the IT infrastructure to power the multi-storey venue, which will include the Dell EMC PowerEdge R640 servers and the EMC SC Series storage.

“Our local gaming industry continues to grow with two out of three Australians playing video games and total sales in the retail gaming industry exceeding $4 billion in 2018. Melbourne is the epicentre of this growing community as it’s home to PAX Australia and the Melbourne E-Sports Open,” said Ben Jackson, GM of consumer and small business at Dell.

“We’re passionate about making Australia’s e-sports scene the best it can be, and we couldn’t be happier to partner with Fortress Melbourne. We believe that the venue will become the unofficial home for professional and casual gamers alike.”

Fortress Melbourne, which is located within the Emporium Melbourne shopping centre, is set to open its doors to the public sometime in March 2020.

“By creating a professional-grade e-sports facility that’s open to the public, Dell Technologies is proud to be in the driver’s seat and lead our local gaming community’s exciting transformation,” Jackson concludes.

“The response from gamers across the country has been amazing and Australia is set to see more world-class e-sports and gaming venues emerge in the years to come.”