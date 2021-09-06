HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > EPOS Rolls Out New Lightweight Headsets

EPOS Rolls Out New Lightweight Headsets

By | 6 Sep 2021
,

EPOS, which specialises in premium audio and video for gaming and enterprise, has launched its new Impact D series of lightweight headsets.

The range, which brings together the existing Impact D 10 with two new Impact D 30 (below) and two new Impact D 10 II variants, is billed as having a streamlined and functional design with a large wireless range and simple PC connectivity.

Additionally, the headsets include EPOS Voice technology that focuses on the human voice, which the manufacturer says allows clear communication without the difficulties of bad audio.

According to Theis Mørk, Vice President, Global Product Management at EPOS, the series offers hybrid users a selection of powerful wireless DECT headsets.

“The Impact D Series uses cutting edge technology to give professionals in energetic work environments true wireless freedom.

“With enhanced security features, powerful wireless reach, superior audio and natural listening experience, the Impact D Series is the premier solution when talk matters,” he said.

The Impact D Series is available now for MSRP of $399 to $499 AUD. EPOS has a number of Australian distributors including Aurox and Synnex.

