With only a month of official Google support left, a large number of Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL owners are finding their phones are randomly shutting down and rebooting in EDL Mode, an emergency download mode that basically turns their devices into bricks.

The bug is supposedly linked to a security update, and although Google is aware of the problem, no solutions are forthcoming.

The company has requested a ‘bug report’ from affected users, who, unfortunately can’t provide one as their phones are bricks.