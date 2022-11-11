HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Epic Games Praises ACCC's Digital Probe Into "App Store Abuses"

Epic Games Praises ACCC’s Digital Probe Into “App Store Abuses”

By | 11 Nov 2022

Epic Games, the creator of popular game Fortnite, has praised the ACCC’s push for new legislation of anticompetitive practices by digital platforms.

Epic has been tangled in various lawsuits with Apple since August 2020, over the tech giant’s restrictions on apps having third-party in-app purchasing methods outside of those offered through Apple’s App Store.

“The Digital Inquiry Report from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission highlights how Google and Apple’s dominance in their mobile app ecosystems harms consumers and independent businesses in Australia and around the world,” said Corie Wright, Vice President and Global Head of Public Policy at Epic Games.

Credit: Andrew Harrer | Bloomberg | Getty Images

“Globally, policymakers are tackling mobile app store abuses. The ACCC’s proposed reforms are among the most pro-consumer and pro-competition in the world.

“We are committed to working with the ACCC and the federal government to advance proposals that promote fair, competitive and innovative mobile app marketplaces.”



