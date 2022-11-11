Alienware has launched its second 34-inch curved QD-OLED gaming monitor which is vying to establish itself as one of the best immersive displays in the gaming market.

Model AW3423DWF, the predecessor of the AW3423DW, retains most of the key features of the first monitor but has worked on a range of features.

But the highlight of the monitor is its curved screen and slimmer design on the back for improved wall mounting.

It has more strategically- placed cooling vents, and improved cable management.

Its 360° ventilation for better heat dissipation comes as a relief to gamers who fixate on the screen for long hours.

The model has a new centralized On-Screen Display (OSD) joystick to make adjusting your settings easier.

The 3440 x 1440 (WQHD) resolution monitor has a 1000 nits max brightness, and 165 Hz native refresh rate, and is also TÜV-certified to help reduce blue-light emissions.

Not to mention its QD-OLED technology is back with deep blacks, strong HDR performance, consistent color, and brightness uniformity with a wide color gamut.

Its great clarity helps with quicker in-game reactions, thanks to its 0.1 ms GtG (Grey to grey) response time, faster than the company’s more expensive 38 curved gaming monitor AW3821DW.

Port selection includes a HDMI 2.0, two DP 1.4, and five SuperSpeed USB 3.2 Gen 1.

You cannot undermine its cost as it comes at a whopping $1815.53 and is available to US customers for purchase from the Dell website.

Australian release date is not available yet.