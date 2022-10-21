HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > EnergyAustralia Hacked, Customer Details Stolen

EnergyAustralia Hacked, Customer Details Stolen

By | 21 Oct 2022

EnergyAustralia is the latest Aussie company to reveal it has suffered a cybersecurity breach.

The hack occurred on September 30 on My Account, the energy company’s customer platform.

The relatively minor breach saw 323 customers accounts accessed, with customer’s name, address, email address, electricity and gas bills, phone number and the first six and last three digits of credit cards stolen.

Driver’s licences, passports, and banking details are not stored on the My Account platform. All customers are required to reset their password.

“We apologise for the concern that this issue may have caused our customers,” EnergyAustralia chief customer officer, Mark Brownfield said.

“While this incident was limited in terms of customers affected, we take the security of customer information seriously and have been working hard to put in place additional layers of security to ensure the protection of all customer information.”


