HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Elon Musk Outlines Plans To Twitter Staff

Elon Musk Outlines Plans To Twitter Staff

By | 17 Jun 2022

Elon Musk has outlined his lofty user acquisition goals, how to make the platform more attractive, and his views on the existence of alien life during his first question and answer session with Twitter staffers.

Musk wants Twitter to reach a billion users, well above its current 330 million – which he also believes 20 per cent are fake accounts.

When asked how he feels Twitter could achieve such growth, Musk drew comparisons with Chinese app WeChat and TikTok.

“There’s no WeChat equivalent outside of China,” Musk said. “You basically live on WeChat in China. If we can recreate that with Twitter, we’ll be a great success.”

He added that the algorithm could be better, saying, “we could hone Twitter in the same way [as TikTok] to be interesting.”

He continued his lofty goal setting for news — “I think Twitter can be much better about informing people of serious issues” — and humanity: “[Twitter should be] contributing to a stronger longer lasting civilization where we are better able to understand the nature of reality.”

Elsewhere, he spoke of leaning on subscriptions for verified accounts, as well as tone labels like “irony” so people can understand the intention behind tweets.

He also signals that he would be cutting staff numbers, and cracking down on work-from-home, with staff proving they are “exceptional” before being granted this privilege.

He ended the QnA by giving his views on extraterrestrial life, saying there’s “no actual evidence for aliens, yet.”



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Tesla Model Y Launches In Australia
Federal Court Orders Twitter To Identify Anonymous User
Musk Takes Formal Action To Kill Twitter Deal
Regulators Missed Window To Block Musk’s Twitter Takeover
Twitter Australia Posts $2 Million Loss
target="_blank"
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Snap Tipped To Launch Paid ‘Snapchat Plus’ Subscription
Latest News
/
June 17, 2022
/
Overwatch 2 Release Details Announced
Latest News
/
June 17, 2022
/
Aussies Still Prefer In-Store EOFY Sales: Study
Latest News
/
June 17, 2022
/
Microsoft-Activision Merger Raises Labour Concerns
Latest News
/
June 17, 2022
/
Ebay Live Brings Real-Time Auctions Online
Latest News
/
June 17, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Snap Tipped To Launch Paid ‘Snapchat Plus’ Subscription
Latest News
/
June 17, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
According to a statement, Snap is currently testing a paid subscription feature that would grant access to early access to...
Read More