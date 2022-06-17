Elon Musk has outlined his lofty user acquisition goals, how to make the platform more attractive, and his views on the existence of alien life during his first question and answer session with Twitter staffers.

Musk wants Twitter to reach a billion users, well above its current 330 million – which he also believes 20 per cent are fake accounts.

When asked how he feels Twitter could achieve such growth, Musk drew comparisons with Chinese app WeChat and TikTok.

“There’s no WeChat equivalent outside of China,” Musk said. “You basically live on WeChat in China. If we can recreate that with Twitter, we’ll be a great success.”

He added that the algorithm could be better, saying, “we could hone Twitter in the same way [as TikTok] to be interesting.”

He continued his lofty goal setting for news — “I think Twitter can be much better about informing people of serious issues” — and humanity: “[Twitter should be] contributing to a stronger longer lasting civilization where we are better able to understand the nature of reality.”

Elsewhere, he spoke of leaning on subscriptions for verified accounts, as well as tone labels like “irony” so people can understand the intention behind tweets.

He also signals that he would be cutting staff numbers, and cracking down on work-from-home, with staff proving they are “exceptional” before being granted this privilege.

He ended the QnA by giving his views on extraterrestrial life, saying there’s “no actual evidence for aliens, yet.”