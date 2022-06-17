LG has released their DualUp monitor, a portrait style monitor that has been designed with creatives in mind.

The monitor was first shown off at CES in January of this year and won the 2022 Innovation award.

The LG DualUp boasts a Nano IPS display and double QHD resolution (2,560 by 2,880). It is basically two 21.5-inch. 16:9 displays stacked on top of each other vertically, resulting in a 27.6-inch, 16:18 display. However, for those after two displays, it sports a vertical split view function which allows it to be used as such.

The new monitor boasts 98% DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, HDR10, up to 300 nits of brightness and a contrast ratio of 1000:1. It’s not the most responsive monitor, with a 5ms response time, however in case you didn’t gather from the odd aspect ratio, it’s hardly a gaming monitor.

The new monitor, as previously mentioned, has been designed for creatives, such as video editors, graphics designers, audio engineers etc. As a result, LG has fitted the DualUp with a second-gen Ergonomic stand, for easily adjustable height and angle.

Ports include two HDMI ports, one DisplayPort, USB-C with 90 watts of max power delivery, one USB hub upstream, and two downstream. It also sports 7-watt, two-channel stereo speakers.

The LG DualUp is now available for purchase on their website and will cost $1,229.95.