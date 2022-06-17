HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > LG Release On-Of-A-Kind DualUp Monitor

LG Release On-Of-A-Kind DualUp Monitor

By | 17 Jun 2022

LG has released their DualUp monitor, a portrait style monitor that has been designed with creatives in mind.

The monitor was first shown off at CES in January of this year and won the 2022 Innovation award.

The LG DualUp boasts a Nano IPS display and double QHD resolution (2,560 by 2,880). It is basically two 21.5-inch. 16:9 displays stacked on top of each other vertically, resulting in a 27.6-inch, 16:18 display. However, for those after two displays, it sports a vertical split view function which allows it to be used as such.

The new monitor boasts 98% DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, HDR10, up to 300 nits of brightness and a contrast ratio of 1000:1. It’s not the most responsive monitor, with a 5ms response time, however in case you didn’t gather from the odd aspect ratio, it’s hardly a gaming monitor.

The new monitor, as previously mentioned, has been designed for creatives, such as video editors, graphics designers, audio engineers etc. As a result, LG has fitted the DualUp with a second-gen Ergonomic stand, for easily adjustable height and angle.

Ports include two HDMI ports, one DisplayPort, USB-C with 90 watts of max power delivery, one USB hub upstream, and two downstream. It also sports 7-watt, two-channel stereo speakers.

The LG DualUp is now available for purchase on their website and will cost $1,229.95.



About Post Author
,
You may also like
Toshiba, Sony, Samsung Cartel Fine Upheld
LG Launch Premium ‘True To Food’ Kitchen Range
LG Gram 2022 Laptop Range Launches In Australia
LG Releases OLED TV Range For 2022
LG Launch CineBeam Range In Australia
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Overwatch 2 Release Details Announced
Latest News
/
June 17, 2022
/
Aussies Still Prefer In-Store EOFY Sales: Study
Latest News
/
June 17, 2022
/
Microsoft-Activision Merger Raises Labour Concerns
Latest News
/
June 17, 2022
/
Ebay Live Brings Real-Time Auctions Online
Latest News
/
June 17, 2022
/
Elon Musk Outlines Plans To Twitter Staff
Latest News
/
June 17, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Overwatch 2 Release Details Announced
Latest News
/
June 17, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Activision-Blizzard has announced the details for the highly anticipated sequel to their multiplayer team shooter, Overwatch 2. The release will...
Read More