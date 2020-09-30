True wireless Bluetooth earbuds are forecast to gain significant sales momentum next year according to supply chain sources, prompt by work from home conditions and the release of new iPhones.

Reported by Taiwanese trade publication, DigiTimes, supply chain sources expected demand for Bluetooth earbuds to gain further sales momentum in 2021, as remote learning and working becomes the ‘new normal.’

Consumers adjusting to the new normal is also forecast to propel more demand for notebooks, cloud services and tablet devices, alongside peripherals such as Bluetooth earphones.

The lift comes as society engages in remote working and increased virtual meetings, with high-performing earbuds an easy solution for video conferencing.

Increased uptake for gaming during lockdown conditions is also said to prompt a lift in Bluetooth earbuds demand next year.

The news follows the forthcoming launch of the new Apple iPhones, which are not expected to support wired headphones out of the box. The move towards wireless headphones is also tipped to prompt a ripple effect with other phone makers, further intensifying potential demand for Bluetooth headphones.

According to DigiTimes , many non-Apple vendors are set to increase their earbuds range in coming periods, with many supply chain makers already seeing their capacity fully booked up by clients for the coming months.

Latest numbers by IDC reveal that the world’s top vendors in the segment snared around 37% of market supply, reflecting ripe opportunity for other brands to enter the market.