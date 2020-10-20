HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Dyson Sells

By | 20 Oct 2020
Sir James Dyson’s plans to use Singapore as the HQ for the Brit vacuum cleaner Company appear to be going in a new direction with the business founder flogging at a loss his 12 month old $73.8M penthouse apartment that he bought 12 months ago for $62M.

The penthouse offers views of Singapore’s harbour and financial district, and comes with its own swimming pool, jacuzzi room and bar facilities.

The buyer is believed to be US-based billionaire Leo Koguan according to the Singapore Times.

Sir James bought the luxurious flat – said to be Singapore’s largest – last year after announcing he was moving Dyson’s headquarters to Singapore a move that quickly went pear shaped when Dyson quit building electric cars.

The company is best known for vacuum cleaners, air purifiers and hair dryers.

According to the BBC Dyson was accused of hypocrisy when he first announced the move to Singapore in January last year, but the company has long maintained the move had nothing to do with Brexit or tax.

The penthouse occupies the top three levels of the 64-storey Guoco Tower, in the city’s Tanjong Pagar neighbourhood.

‘Fully committed’
The company said the sale isn’t an indication that Dyson is thinking of shifting its focus away from Singapore.

Dyson chose the historic St James Power Station in Singapore as the site of its new global headquarters late last year.

“Dyson remains fully committed to expanding its research and development footprint and other operations in Singapore,” a company spokesman said.

The Dyson family owns another property in the city-state, a bungalow worth a reported S$50m the BBC reported.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street, Journalist He wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner. for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media Company and prior to that the third largest PR Company that became the foundation Company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
