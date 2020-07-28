HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
After Sacking 900 Dyson Test Market Two New Vacs

By | 28 Jul 2020
Days after sacking 900 staff, Dyson has chosen South Korea, a market dominated by LG and Samsung, to test the marketability of two new products, which they claim deliver lower price tags for their expensive vacs.

The two vacuum cleaner models are the Dyson Omni-glide, pricing for which will start from 549,000 Korean won (A$644); and the Digital Slim, with pricing starting at 799,000 Korean won (A$937).

It is unclear when Omni-glide and Digital Slim will be launched in Australia.

According to the Korea Herald, Dyson stated that it chose to launch these two products in the South Korean market first, as people have been spending more time at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, and people do not typically wear socks or shoes at home.

Souce: Korea Herald

A recent market survey conducted by the Korea Broadcast Advertising Corporation found that Dyson was in a tight race with the domestically owned LG: 22% of consumers who had purchased a vacuum cleaner in the past year had bought an LG Code Zero vacuum, compared to 21% who had chosen Dyson.

The new Omni-glide model features Dyson’s first multi-directional vacuum cleaner head, which aims to make it easier for consumers to remove dust from tight spaces. It is also the brand’s first vacuum cleaner that has a push-button rather than a trigger button, which should make it easier of users to change hands when vacuuming.

The main drawcard of the Digital Slim is its size – it weighs just 1.9kg, which is 30% lighter than the V11 cordless model.

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
