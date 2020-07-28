Audio pioneer and inventor of the first high-fidelity ‘stereophones’, Koss, has sued Apple over a patent violation, potentially thwarting the launch of the Cupertino giant’s forthcoming over-ear headphones.

Reported by Patently Apple, Koss Corporation has filed a five-count patent infringement suit against Apple.

Koss claims Apple’s audio products infringe on Koss’ patents, and that the company has been damaged as a result of the conduct.

“Apple and others are reaping enormous benefits due to John C. Koss’s vision, and Koss Corporation’s commitment to that vision, for more than six decades,” reads the company’s statement.

“Thus, Apple is liable to Koss in an amount that compensates it for such infringement, which by law cannot be less than a reasonable royalty.”

Koss highlights the pioneering audio inventions of its founder within the lawsuit, which it hopes will garner favour with a jury.

The company was founded in 1953, with John Koss inventing the world’s first SP/3 Stereophone within a “private listening system.”

The product is held within the Smithsonian Museum’s collection in Washington DC.

Koss has outlined Apple’s audio history including its purchase of Beats, asserting its products are “much like the technology” Koss pioneered in the mid-2000s.

The company claims it informed Apple it was infringing on patents in September 2017, and that representatives met with Apple over a two and a half year period.