HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Apple Sued By Koss Over Audio Patent Violation

Apple Sued By Koss Over Audio Patent Violation

By | 28 Jul 2020

Audio pioneer and inventor of the first high-fidelity ‘stereophones’, Koss, has sued Apple over a patent violation, potentially thwarting the launch of the Cupertino giant’s forthcoming over-ear headphones.

Reported by Patently Apple, Koss Corporation has filed a five-count patent infringement suit against Apple.

Koss claims Apple’s audio products infringe on Koss’ patents, and that the company has been damaged as a result of the conduct.

“Apple and others are reaping enormous benefits due to John C. Koss’s vision, and Koss Corporation’s commitment to that vision, for more than six decades,” reads the company’s statement.

2 x Koss heaphones a private listening device

[Patently Apple]

“Thus, Apple is liable to Koss in an amount that compensates it for such infringement, which by law cannot be less than a reasonable royalty.”

Koss highlights the pioneering audio inventions of its founder within the lawsuit, which it hopes will garner favour with a jury.

The company was founded in 1953, with John Koss inventing the world’s first SP/3 Stereophone within a “private listening system.”

The product is held within the Smithsonian Museum’s collection in Washington DC.

Koss has outlined Apple’s audio history including its purchase of Beats, asserting its products are “much like the technology” Koss pioneered in the mid-2000s.

The company claims it informed Apple it was infringing on patents in September 2017, and that representatives met with Apple over a two and a half year period.

4 Koss Striva

About Post Author
CONTRIBUTOR (Award-nominated technology writer)
, , , , , , ,
You may also like
Louder & Tougher JBL Boombox 2 Lands In Oz
Apple Pulls The Plug On iPhone 12 5G Launch
New iPhone Camera To Mirror Samsung, Huawei After Supplier Deal
Apple Offices Raided Over Beats Headphone Sales
Apple Facing Fees Probe As iPhone Slammed Over Poor COVID-19 Performance
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Dodgy Bank Used By Distributors Facing New Money Laundering Claims
Distribution Industry Latest News
/
July 28, 2020
/
Big W Inks Amazon Echo Show Deal Amid Turnaround
Amazon Display Industry
/
July 28, 2020
/
Kantar: Galaxy ‘A Series’ Success A Tough Act To Follow
Apple Latest News Samsung
/
July 28, 2020
/
Herman Miller & Logitech G Team Up For Dream, Ergonomic Gaming Chair
Gaming Latest News Logitech
/
July 28, 2020
/
EXCLUSIVE:Supply Chain Facing Major Problems As Chinese Factories Stop Credit
Latest News Marketing Sales & Marketing
/
July 28, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Dodgy Bank Used By Distributors Facing New Money Laundering Claims
Distribution Industry Latest News
/
July 28, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Westpac’s anti-money laundering drama has taken a new turn with authorities now finding several large undisclosed transfers to questionable accounts...
Read More