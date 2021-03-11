HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Dropbox Buys DocSend For $165m

Dropbox Buys DocSend For $165m

By | 11 Mar 2021

Dropbox has snapped up DocSend, a fast-growing secure sharing and document analytics platform, for US$165 million.

DocSend, is a secure document sharing and analytics company with more than 17,000 customers.

With Dropbox, DocSend and its HelloSign signature company will offer  customers access to a suite of products to manage end-to-end critical document workflows.

“Given the dramatic rise in remote work, there’s increased demand for digital tools that help people organise their content and seamlessly collaborate with each other,” said Dropbox co founder and CEO Drew Houston.

“DocSend is a perfect complement to our product roadmap and we’re thrilled to welcome them to our team.”

About Post Author
,
You may also like
Dropbox Slashes 315 Staff, COO Heads For The Door
Dropbox Business A ‘Nightmare’ What Do You Have To Do To Get Support ?
Dropbox User Growth Drops
New Dropbox Boss, Refuses To Talk About Premium Pricing, Vs Cheap Google Storage
Israel Offers A Dropbox Partner
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

LG Launches 2021 Gram Notebooks In Oz
Latest News LG
/
March 11, 2021
/
BREAKING: Jaycar Founder Johnston Dead At 72
Breaking News Industry Latest News
/
March 11, 2021
/
Telstra Beats Optus, Vodafone In 5G Benchmarks
5G Latest News Telstra
/
March 11, 2021
/
Insta360 GO 2, the Thumb-Sized Action Camera
360 Cameras Action Cameras Latest News
/
March 11, 2021
/
Facebook Asks Court To Toss Out Breakup Lawsuit
Facebook Google Latest News
/
March 11, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

LG Launches 2021 Gram Notebooks In Oz
Latest News LG
/
March 11, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
LG Electronics has unveiled its 2021 line-up of Gram laptops, releasing in 14, 16 and 17-inch models. During the LG...
Read More