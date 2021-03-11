Dropbox has snapped up DocSend, a fast-growing secure sharing and document analytics platform, for US$165 million.

DocSend, is a secure document sharing and analytics company with more than 17,000 customers.

With Dropbox, DocSend and its HelloSign signature company will offer customers access to a suite of products to manage end-to-end critical document workflows.

“Given the dramatic rise in remote work, there’s increased demand for digital tools that help people organise their content and seamlessly collaborate with each other,” said Dropbox co founder and CEO Drew Houston.

“DocSend is a perfect complement to our product roadmap and we’re thrilled to welcome them to our team.”