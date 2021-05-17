Xbox Series X and S owners will soon have access to Dolby Vision, with a test now rolling out to Xbox Insiders.

The HDR image format has been made available to Insider Alpha and Alpha Skip Ahead members with compatible TVs, with Microsoft promising a broader rollout soon to bring “brighter highlights, sharper contrast, and more vibrant colours” to games.

Dolby Vision is a step up from HDR10, which Xbox Series X and S already support, though only a few games are compatible with the format at present, including Borderlands 3, Gears 5, and Halo: The Master Chief Collection.

Dolby boasts that Dolby Vision offers “the most realistic and lifelike visuals the game has to offer, with brightness, contrast, colour, and depth that goes beyond even traditional HDR games,” as well as deeper blacks, brighter whites, and automatic adjustment.

While many TVs are Dolby Vision-compatible, Samsung – the world’s largest TV manufacturer – does not yet support it, and gamers are advised to check their TV’s compatibility and see if firmware updates are needed.