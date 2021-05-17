Border Force has seized $94.5 million worth of ice from a shipment of barbeque grills and water heaters.

The operation on May 4 intercepted the consignment, which arrived from Thailand via sea cargo from Port Botany.

The grills and heaters inside the 62 cardboard boxes, which ABF noted had inconsistencies, were found to contain around 316kg of a crystallised substance identified as methylamphetamine (ice). Midea-branded water heaters were among the items seized.

“Inquiries were subsequently commenced by detectives from the NSW Police Force’s Organised Crime Squad, together with officers from ABF, Australian Federal Police and NSW Crime Commission.

“Strike Force Kansa has been established and as joint investigations continue, police are urging anyone with information about the import to come forward,” the agencies said in a joint press release.

ChannelNews has contacted Australian Border Force for information on where the consignment was bound.