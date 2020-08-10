SYDNEY: Dodo has adjusted its NBN line-up to include unlimited NBN 25 and bringing its NBN 100 price down to undercutting some of the big guns.

Dodo customers can get NBN 100 for the discounted price of $80 per month – a five-dollar monthly cut – if they sign up by October 3.

This offer runs for the first 12 months, saving $60 in total.

Consumers can also get unlimited NBN 25 for $65 a month or NBN 100 for $85 a month, down from $95.

This now makes Dodo NBN 100 one of the cheapest premium NBN plans in the country, though Kogan and Tangerine also offer introductory discounts on NBN 100, bringing prices down to $78.90 and $74.90 respectively.