Dodgy Apple Nobbled Again For Impeding ‘Regulators’

By | 1 Apr 2021

Apple who is clocking up billions of dollars in fines and penalties because of their questionable Corporate activities that include the nobbling of batteries and patent theft is now in the firing line of South Korean antitrust regulators.

According to the Korean Herald South Korea’s antitrust regulator has decided to refer iPhone maker Apple and one of its local executives, to prosecutors for allegedly impeding the regulator’s probe into unfair business practices by Apple in South Korea.

The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) also said it plans to fine Apple $349,000 for hampering its investigation.

Apple who are well known for the bullying of retailers in Australia when it comes to margin and marketing rebates, is being probed over allegations that it required the country’s three mobile operators to pay the cost of television advertisements and warranty service for its iPhones.

Apple blocked internet access and did not restore it in an attempt to impede the KFTC’s on-site investigation in June 2016 into the company’s unfair business activities, according to the KFTC.

The company refused to submit documents on network disruption to the antitrust regulator, and one of its executives physically attempted to deter an investor’s related probe in November 2017.

An Apple spokesperson said, “We have fully cooperated with KFTC, and neither Apple nor any of our employees did anything wrong,”.

“We follow the law wherever we operate and strongly disagree with KFTC in this case. We look forward to sharing the facts with the authorities.”

This is similar to statements Apple made in the USA prior to being penalized hundreds of millions of dollars by US courts.

Last month, the commission approved Apple’s proposal to address antitrust business practices and support measures for consumers and small firms.

David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
