TNT Express Rebrands To FedEx

By | 1 Apr 2021
TNT has officially rebranded to FedEx Express in Australia, five years after being acquired by the US courier giant.

As of today, FedEx Express will handle all TNT Express services, with FedEx branding and payment details to appear on all invoices, though customers will keep receiving separate invoices for TNT and FedEx services.

The company has assured customers that contractual arrangements will not change, and “for the time being” product and service offerings will remain the same.

“Aside from any bespoke contractual arrangements that you may have with FedEx Express or TNT Express which will continue to apply, your contractual arrangements for FedEx Express services will be governed by the Standard Conditions of Carriage which may be viewed at fedex.com.au; and TNT Express services will be governed by the Terms and Conditions of Carriage and Other Services which may be viewed at tnt.com.au,” said FedEx.

FedEx bought out TNT in 2016 for €4.4 billion ($6.25 billion AUD at the time). In a statement announcing the move, FedEx Chairman and CEO Frederick W. Smith hailed the deal as a big win for FedEx and TNT customers.

“Over our 43 year history, FedEx has repeatedly reinvented and revolutionized the industry, from the first overnight express service backed by a money-back guarantee to the invention of internet shipping.

“And just as we revolutionised the U.S. domestic parcel business through the acquisition and development of what is now FedEx Ground, the acquisition of TNT will change the way customers view FedEx around the world,” he said.

Existing FedEx Express and TNT Express customer accounts will also remain unchanged.

