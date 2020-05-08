DJI’s New Drone Targets Industry & Business Users

China’s DJI has launched its most advanced commercial drone platform – the Matric 300 RTK (M300 RTK) – alongside the new Zenmuse H20 Series cameras, which appear to be aimed at business users rather than recreational ones.

“With the M300 RTK flying platform and the Zenmuse H20 camera series, we are providing a safer and smarter solution to our enterprise customers” said Christina Zhang, Senior Director, Corporate Strategy at DJI. “This solution sets an entirely new standard for industrial UAV solutions, significantly enhancing operations across public safety, law enforcement, energy, surveying and mapping as well as critical infrastructure inspections.”

The M300 RTK (RRP: $15,999) integrates advanced AI capabilities, a six-directional sensing and positioning system, AES-256 encryption, and an IP45 weather-resistant enclosure. It offers up to 55 minutes of flight time. The Primary Flight Display allows pilots with telemetry data as well as obstacle data, enhancing the pilot’s situational awareness.

In addition, it has a built-in OcuSync Enterprise transmission system that provides a triple-channel 1080p video transmission signal that can reach up to 15km away.

The drone platform has capacity to take three payloads (meaning three cameras at the same time).

The M300 RTK comes with a free enterprise basic shield, two batteries and a battery charger.

“For our teams working in the oil and gas industry, performance and safety are not optional. We cannot compromise on our pursuit of utilising the best and most efficient tools available,” said Adam Serblowski, Robotics Theme Lead at Shell. “The DJI M300 RTK proves to be an ideal upgrade over the existing DJI product line, and it helps us to further enhance the benefits of our drone programs.”

The M300 RTK offers an integrated UAV Health Management System to optimise fleet maintenance. It records the aircraft’s data and utilises the drone’s hardware and software systems to assess performance and determine when it should be service, making it easy for firms to have a fleet of these drones.

To pair with this drone platform, DJI has launched the new Zenmuse H20 series cameras: the H20 ($5,969) and the H20T ($15,719). Both come with a free enterprise basic shield.

The H20 offers a triple sensor with a 20MP camera, a 12MP wide camera and a laser range finder.

The H20T has a quad sensor, also adding a 640 x 512 radiometric thermal camera, which allows operators to see what is invisible to the human eye with high thermal sensitivity and 30fps video definition.

These products can be DJI’s authorised detailers across Australia today. You can find these stores here. DJI plans to start shipping to customers in mid-to-late May, but has said that this may be delayed by the longer international shipping times at the moment.