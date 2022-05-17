DJI Working On Indoor Drone
New leaks show that DJI is working on a first-person view drone designed to be flown indoors.
The drone is being worked on under the codename ‘Avata’. It will weigh 500 grams, and has ducted propellers to avoid collision damage.
According to leakers DealsDrone, it may arrive as soon as July.
Avata is compact and weighs about 500g
Can fly indoors
The photo quality is much better (guess that the Mini 3 Pro is the same)
Greatly improved battery life
Manual mode is not supported
Head chase mode
Vibration function
Touchpad for glasses menu
Glasses can connect to phone pic.twitter.com/WUqpjXXEnK
— 航拍世家 打手 (@DealsDrone) May 15, 2022