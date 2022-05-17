HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > DJI Working On Indoor Drone

DJI Working On Indoor Drone

By | 17 May 2022

New leaks show that DJI is working on a first-person view drone designed to be flown indoors.

The drone is being worked on under the codename ‘Avata’. It will weigh 500 grams, and has ducted propellers to avoid collision damage.

According to leakers DealsDrone, it may arrive as soon as July.



