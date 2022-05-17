HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > More Chip Manufacturers Forecast Gloom

More Chip Manufacturers Forecast Gloom

By | 17 May 2022

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co. and Pegatron have joined the growing list of companies with production hubs in Shanghai making dire predictions about the current quarter’s fortunes.

SMIC has warned the month-long lockdown in Shanghai will wipe 5 per cent of its total output during the second quarter.

“We are trying our best to mitigate the impact on product delivery,” SMIC Chairman Gao Yonggang told analysts on a call Friday morning. “We are still assessing the actual impact as many suppliers restart their operation.”

Pegatron had initially forecast its notebook shipments would rise between 25 and 30 per cent during the current quarter, but now expects a fall of up to 10 per cent.

Quanta Computer, the largest manufacturer of MacBooks and a key iPhone producer, reported last week that April revenue fell 40 per cent from the previous month, due to the strict lockdown measures. Its Shanghai site is the largest production centre for MacBooks in the world.

Quanta’s year-on-year revenue was also down 21.3 per cent, to A$3.2 billion. Quanta expects a 20 per cent quarterly fall in notebook shipments and a hit on current quarter margins.

Half of Apple’s 200 top suppliers have facilities in and around Shanghai, according to a Nikkei Asia analysis.



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Apple’s New iOS Update Changes App Payment
HP Makes Own Apple Studio Display
Apple Reportedly Testing iPhone With USB-C
iPhone Maker Delivers Record Q1, Faces Headwinds
Apple Drops 22%, No Longer World’s Most Valuable Company
rel="nofollow"
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

REVIEW: Sennheiser Set The Bar For Earbud Audio With Momentum True Wireless 3
Latest News
/
May 17, 2022
/
Samsung Release New Smart Monitor
Latest News
/
May 17, 2022
/
Aussie Consumer Confidence Lowest Since August 2020
Latest News
/
May 17, 2022
/
Playstation Plus Revamp: Aussie Launch Date, Games, Cost
Latest News
/
May 17, 2022
/
Qualcomm Tipped To Announce New Mobile Chipsets
Latest News
/
May 17, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

REVIEW: Sennheiser Set The Bar For Earbud Audio With Momentum True Wireless 3
Latest News
/
May 17, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
German audio titan Sennheiser have released the latest generation of their premium wireless earbuds, the Momentum True Wireless 3, promising...
Read More